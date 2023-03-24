Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Plans $1.21 Quarterly Dividend

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 1.21 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

Darden Restaurants has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Darden Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 55.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $8.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $150.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $154.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

