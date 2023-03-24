Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Plans $1.21 Quarterly Dividend

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 1.21 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.
Darden Restaurants has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Darden Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 55.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $8.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.
Darden Restaurants Stock Performance
Darden Restaurants stock opened at $150.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $154.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
