Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $148.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s current price.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $150.52 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $154.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

