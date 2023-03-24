Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $165.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $150.52 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $154.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

