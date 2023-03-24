Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $172.00 at Bank of America

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $170.00 to $172.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

NYSE DRI opened at $150.52 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $154.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after buying an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,500,000 after buying an additional 45,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after buying an additional 532,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

