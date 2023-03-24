Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.85-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.45 billion-$10.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.42 billion. Darden Restaurants also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.85-8.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.88.

NYSE DRI opened at $150.52 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $154.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.43 and a 200-day moving average of $141.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after acquiring an additional 532,340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 3,207.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 346,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,986,000 after acquiring an additional 336,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

