Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Darktrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Darktrace from GBX 450 ($5.53) to GBX 385 ($4.73) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Darktrace from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $435.00.

Darktrace Stock Performance

Shares of OTC DRKTF opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Darktrace has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62.

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

