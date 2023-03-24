Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) & Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Head to Head Review

Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Rating) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Delek Group and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Delek Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Group 47.04% 67.60% 15.27% Devon Energy 31.38% 52.20% 23.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Delek Group and Devon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Group $2.47 billion N/A $443.20 million N/A N/A Devon Energy $19.17 billion 1.59 $6.02 billion $9.12 5.12

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Delek Group.

78.1% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Devon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Delek Group and Devon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Devon Energy 0 7 9 1 2.65

Devon Energy has a consensus price target of $72.42, indicating a potential upside of 55.01%. Given Devon Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Delek Group.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Delek Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delek Group

(Get Rating)

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, comprising gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, jet fuel, and natural gas/CNG; black products, including fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, and greases. Further, the company offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services to refueling services at Israeli ports; and retail products comprising food products, beverages, cigarettes, and other products through Menta convenience stores, as well as sells car accessories. Additionally, it engages in the construction and operation of power plants; orchard management activities; processing, packaging, and marketing of fruits; and leasing activities. The company also supplies water for irrigation; cooling storage systems; and provides drinking water pumping services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 160 convenience stores, including 25 franchised convenience stores, which have coffee and food sales points under the Cup O' Joe brand name. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.