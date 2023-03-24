Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €45.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Vossloh Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOS opened at €41.30 ($44.41) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €40.62 and its 200 day moving average is €37.99. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of €29.30 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €43.25 ($46.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $725.23 million, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

