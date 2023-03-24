Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.19) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.40% from the stock’s current price.

KGF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.05) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 271.67 ($3.34).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 263.70 ($3.24) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 276.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 248.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 850.65, a P/E/G ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of GBX 198.60 ($2.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.80 ($3.62).

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.