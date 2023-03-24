Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Target Price to GBX 200

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SPMYY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 222 ($2.73) to GBX 204 ($2.51) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Spirent Communications Price Performance

Shares of SPMYY opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

