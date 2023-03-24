Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives $190.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.54.

Several analysts have commented on DBOEY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of DBOEY opened at $19.18 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

