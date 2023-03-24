Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives $190.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.54.
Several analysts have commented on DBOEY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Deutsche Börse Stock Performance
Shares of DBOEY opened at $19.18 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
