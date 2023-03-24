Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$6.25 price objective on Dialogue Health Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Get Dialogue Health Technologies alerts:

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Dialogue Health Technologies stock opened at C$3.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$247.45 million and a P/E ratio of -21.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.98. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.05 and a 1 year high of C$6.38.

Dialogue Health Technologies Company Profile

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.