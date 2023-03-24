Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on shares of Digital Ally from $2.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Digital Ally Price Performance
DGLY opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.86.
Digital Ally Company Profile
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
