Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on shares of Digital Ally from $2.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

DGLY opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

