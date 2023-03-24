DigitalBridge Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 55,215 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,627% compared to the average daily volume of 1,168 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

Shares of DBRG opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $30.66.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. DigitalBridge Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -1.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.