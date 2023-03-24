Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Holdings Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.24% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $68,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFUS. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 764,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after acquiring an additional 115,286 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,326.0% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 499,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,785,000 after acquiring an additional 464,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 228,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

