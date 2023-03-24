Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,521 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.65% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $74,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,039,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 189,331 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 404,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 114,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

