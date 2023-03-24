Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Up 2.3%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.28 and last traded at $33.23. 1,127,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 11,296,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

