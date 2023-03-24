Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,956 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 775,829 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,300,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 7,481 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $108.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Recommended Stories

