Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 583.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,105,000. Veery Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $137.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.45 and its 200 day moving average is $142.43. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

