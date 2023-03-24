Diversified Trust Co Has $1.55 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.06. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

