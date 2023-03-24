Diversified Trust Co Has $1.80 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 38,296 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.