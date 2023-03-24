Diversified Trust Co Has $1.80 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 160.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $112,686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after purchasing an additional 563,103 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,531 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,869,000 after buying an additional 193,018 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,739,000 after buying an additional 155,446 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.24.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.