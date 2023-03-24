Diversified Trust Co Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

NYSE MCK opened at $335.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.78. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

