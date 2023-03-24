Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,169 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 11,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.7 %

NVDA opened at $271.91 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.62 billion, a PE ratio of 156.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.82.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

