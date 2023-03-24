Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

