Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 88,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $244.47 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

