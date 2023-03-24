Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $320.37 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $396.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $142.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

