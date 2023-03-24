Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc grew its position in 3M by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in 3M by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in 3M by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,153,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.62.

3M Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.27 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

