Diversified Trust Co Purchases 16,459 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $43.45 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

