Diversified Trust Co Purchases 18,578 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,578 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $394.84 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

