Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $100.82 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.44.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

