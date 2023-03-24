Diversified Trust Co Raises Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. State Street Corp raised its position in Linde by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after purchasing an additional 689,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after acquiring an additional 703,724 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Linde by 7.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,941,000 after acquiring an additional 203,294 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

NYSE LIN opened at $341.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $362.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.94.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

