Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower Trading Down 0.3 %

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $191.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.17. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.