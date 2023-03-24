Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,330 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 101,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Down 0.1 %

AMETEK stock opened at $138.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.06.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,880 shares of company stock worth $2,987,780. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.