Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,574 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 203,381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 264.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after acquiring an additional 149,250 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 232.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after acquiring an additional 116,692 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,224,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after acquiring an additional 108,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EME stock opened at $157.64 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EME. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

