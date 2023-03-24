Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,395 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.6 %

Southern stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average is $68.36. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

