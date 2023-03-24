Diversified Trust Co Sells 6,638 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,506 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,638,000 after buying an additional 1,394,660 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2,342.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,256,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,390,000 after buying an additional 1,205,042 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 130.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,691,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after buying an additional 958,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 74.5% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,971,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,965,000 after acquiring an additional 841,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSTG. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $24.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 114.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $283,635.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,129. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

