Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 17.2% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 25.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

General Electric Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of GE opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile



General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

