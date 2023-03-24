Donald L. Hagan LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

HD stock opened at $283.91 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $288.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

