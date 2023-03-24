Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 1,333 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ecolab Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $157.04 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $185.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Ecolab Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 55.50%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab
In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
Ecolab Profile
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
