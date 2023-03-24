Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 203,430 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 369.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,430 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.34% of MillerKnoll worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLKN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $103,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of MLKN opened at $19.73 on Friday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $984.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

