Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.8 %

URI stock opened at $382.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.63. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.46.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

