Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,764,527,000 after buying an additional 176,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,573,000 after buying an additional 292,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,594,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after buying an additional 1,957,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,160,000 after buying an additional 39,169 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $266.94 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.75.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

