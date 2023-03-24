Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $219.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.