Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $17.33 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,899 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.14% of United Airlines worth $17,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAL. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

