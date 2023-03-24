Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $4.03 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after acquiring an additional 75,721 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,128,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,814,000 after acquiring an additional 297,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $233.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

