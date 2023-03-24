Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $817,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mondelez International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mondelez International by 42.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,067 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

MDLZ stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

