Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Invests $9.70 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,023,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,701,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBD. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

