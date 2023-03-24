Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of COST opened at $487.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $216.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

