Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $98.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

